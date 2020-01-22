Moshood Adebayo

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba, Lagos State, has fired a lecturer, Mr. Tene John, over alleged sexual harassment of a student,Ms. Anjola Ogunyemi.

NIJ Registrar, Dotun Adeniji, in a statement, yesterdays, said the development followed Ms. Ogunyemi’s petition to the school last December.

Adeniji said the school had constituted a three-man panel comprised of lecturers to investigate the sexual assault allegation.

“On Friday, January 17, the last day of its sitting, the accused and the accuser were made to confront each other at the panel. It was difficult for the panel to establish concretely a case of sexual harassment in its report, because there were glaring contradictions in the testimonies of the parties and their witnesses. In view of our Institution’s zero tolerance for improper conduct on the part of staff and students, and in the light of the interest the matter has generated, the lecturer concerned, Mr. Tene John, who has been on our faculty for over a decade has been relieved of his appointment; we thank him for his services and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

“Ms. Ogunyemi who has just returned from a one-year suspension over indecent dressing and gross misconduct is advised to adhere strictly to her matriculation oath of channeling her grievances to the appropriate authorities of the Institution,” Adeniji said.”