Moshood Adebayo

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba, Lagos State, has fired a lecturer, Mr Tene John, who was allegedly involved in sexual harassment of a student of the institution, Ms Anjola Ogunyemi.

The NIJ registrar, Dotun Adeniji, who made the position of the institution known in a statement, said the development followed Ogunyemi’s petition to the school last December.

While disclosing that the institution set up a 3-man panel of lecturers to investigate the sexual allegation, Adenijo added that panel sat and took evidence from the two parties and witnesses concerned.

However, he lamented that Ogunyemi walked out on the panel and ran to the social media to tell her story on the day of the panel’s final sitting.

“On Friday, January 17, 2020, the last day of its sitting, the accused and the accuser were made to confront each other at the panel. It was difficult for the panel to establish concretely a case of sexual harassment in its report, because there were glaring contradictions in the testimonies of the two parties and witnesses.

“In view of our institution’s zero tolerance for improper conduct on the part of staff and students, and in the light of the interest the matter has generated, the lecturer concerned, Mr. Tene John, who has been on our faculty for over a decade has been relieved of his appointment; we thank him for his services and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

“Ms. Anjola Ogunyemi who has just returned from a one-year suspension over indecent dressing and gross misconduct is advised to adhere strictly to her matriculation oath of channeling her grievances to the appropriate authorities of the institution.”

While reiterating the commitment of the institution to producing well-trained journalists for the 21 Century, he added that staff and students of the institution are governed by rules and regulations which must be strictly adhered to accordingly.