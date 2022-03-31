By Gabriel Dike

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday acknowledged the contributions of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) to the training and development of journalists in the country.

The governor disclosed this at the NIJ Special Convocation Jubilee for the conferment of Fellowship award on Sir Kensington Adebukunola Adebutu.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, said the institute also promotes freedom of speech.

According to him, the institute has shaped and given direction to Nigerian media. He lauded the NIJ for the Golden Jubilee celebration.

He commended NIJ for training journalists in the country and acknowledged that the institute played a major role during the military rule.

On the fellowship award, the governor acknowledged the contributions of Adebutu to the economy growth of Lagos and Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu said Adebutu deserved the honour bestowed on him by the institute and that he has used his money to execute several projects all over Nigeria.

Chairman, NIJ Governing Council, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, said many prominent Nigerians were nominated fellowship award but the honour was narrowed to Adebutu.

The former governor of Ogun State, said the International Press Institute (IPI) recognize the fellowship award bestowed on Adebutu.

He acknowledged Adebutu’s contributions in the area of executing projects in health and education as well as his philanthropic gestures to the less privilege in the society and churches.

Provost of NIJ, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, described Adebutu as a household name in Nigeria and his business activities while his philanthropic gestures spread across many cultures, community, families and household.

He said it was based on the outstanding achievements that the Segun Osoba-led governing council and the academic board approved Adebutu’s conferment of fellowship award.

He added: “Baba Ijebu is a unique media content. Our best way of appreciating his worth is to confer the Golden Jubilee anniversary Fellowship on this builder of lives.

“As we honour Sir Kensington Adebutu today, we re-commit ourselves to making the dreams of our founding fathers a reality. We will always seek your support.”

In his acceptance speech, Adebutu, described the fellowship award as the highest honour bestowed on him aside numerous traditional titles, adding, “I accept the award. I will support Journalism in Nigeria.”

Said he: “The press need the support of some of us. Despite the press regarded as the Fourth Estate of the Realm, like the three arms of government, no budgetary allocation is given to the press. It is this situation that make people like us to support the press to carry out its responsibility.”

Dignitaries at the special convocation include, president of Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mallam Kabir Yusuf, publisher of The Guardian Newspaper, Maiden Alex-Ibru, proprietor of Channels, Dr. John Momoh, Managing Director/Editor-in-chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, his counterpart from The Guardian, Mr. Martins Oloja, Prof. Raph Akinfeleye, Vice chairman, NIJ Governing Council, Mr. Ray Ekpo,former First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs. Abimbola Jakande, representatives of Ooni of Ice and several media personalities.