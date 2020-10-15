Sunday Ani

The Provost of the Nigeria Institute of Journalism, Gbenga Adefaye has called on all the affiliate professional bodies of the institute to adhere to the ethics of their professional callings, reminding them that the foundation of professional practice is ethics.

He made the appeal yesterday during the hosting of flags and unveiling of code of ethics of the Institute’s professional bodies which include the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations and the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), at the school’s sports ground, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos.

Adefaye noted that as an institute, what was important in the hoisting of the flags and commissioning of the flags that were designed by the school’s entrepreneurial students was establishing connection with the professional groups in the industry.

“As we unveil the flags at the strategic locations in this campus, it is to remind ourselves, faculties, students, and visitors of the ethical requirements of our noble profession. This, we hope, will serve as a constant reminder and consciousness builder for us in integrating the values and ethical standards required of professional practice,” he stated.

He added that the goal of the exercise was to provide a linkage and identification of the professional bodies with the NIJ, with the hope that whoever passes through the school would appreciate the connectivity when he sees the flag flying.

He also stated that the membership of the Governing Council of the NIJ was drawn from these professional bodies.

Adefaye also believes that hoisting the flag and unveiling the code of ethics of the flags would open a new chapter in the transformation and repositioning of the institution.

Chairman of the Governing Council and former governor of Ogun State, Aremu Segun Osogba, while unveiling and hoisting the Nigeria flag prayed that the country would be great again, possibly in his lifetime. He also unveiled and hoisted the flag of the International Press Institute (IPI). While hoisting the IPI flag, the former governor revealed that it was the foresight of the former governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande, that led to the establishment of the NIJ.

The vice chairman of the Council and former president of the NPAN, Ray Ekpu performed the unveiling and hoisting of the NPAN flag, while that of the NUJ was done by its president, Chris Isiguzo.

Akpan Ndem James who represented the NGE president, Mr. Isa Mustapha unveiled and hoisted the NGE flag, while that of the NIPR was done by its president, Mallam Muktar Sirajo. According to the representative of the NGE president, he was mandated to make a donation of N100,000 on behalf of the Guild by its president.

The APCON flag was unveiled and hoisted by APCON registrar, Mr Lekan Fadolapo, while that of the NIJ was done by the Provost of the Institute, Mr. Adefaye.

In his closing remarks, the Deputy Provost of the NIJ, Dele Omojede, said the event was a reassurance that NIJ would stand for ever. “We are confident that from now onwards, things will be better for us,” he added.

He thanked the governing council members and members of the professional bodies in attendance as well as all the people that graced the event for making it a fruitful exercise.