Nike has revealed the new ‘Swoosh’ Nigeria kits and their designs have once again been met with widespread acclaim.

The last World Cup shirt two years ago flew off the shelves and it seemed the manufacturing giants had repeated the trick with their 2020 offering.

On the home shirt, the pattern is hand drawn and took inspiration from the Agbada, a robe worn in much of West Africa.

The green and white pattern on either side have the crest and Nike logo sandwiched between them positioned on the centre of the chest.

Nigeria’s new away shirt is a dark grey colour with a white and light green coloured trim.

Nike added: “The player names and numbers integrate the eagle feather into the application. ‘Naija’ appears inside the neck of jersey and on the back of the socks in a new typeface.’

Already there were more than three million pre-orders before it even went on sale and there were long queues out onto Oxford Street outside the Nike store.

The reaction to the latest iteration had been overwhelmingly positive online with some even claiming the new kit is better.

One user wrote: “If there was a World Cup for best football kits, Nigeria would probably win it every time.”