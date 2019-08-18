Christy Anyanwu

Creative Director of Nikki Khiran Couture, Nikky Odu-Khiran, is one outstanding Nigerian designer still making waves even after 20 years in business. She is a graduate of the London College of Fashion, where she majored in Fashion Design Technology. She has been on top of her career as an astute fashion designer. Recently, she relocated to Abuja and spoke with Sunday Sun on her creativity and lots more.

Could you tell us where do you come from?

I was born in Aberdeen, United Kingdom, but grew up in Nebraska, United States of America. When I was in my teens my parents decided to return to Nigeria and settled in Ilorin, Kwara State. Once I turned 18, I went back to the United Kingdom.

How would you best describe your style or unique selling point?

My style is bohemian chic; I’m a modern day gypsy. I love ethereal clothing, layering, fluidity, asymmetrical cuts and bold prints. I like sexy clothing in an understated ladylike way. My main focus now is a prêt-a-porter line. We have outfits for day wear and evening wear, and also have a made-to-measure line for special occasions.

The Nikki Khiran Couture woman is confident, individualistic, graceful and elegant; she’s a strong woman, who wants functionality, elegance and comfort from her wardrobe. She’s a real woman with real curves and dresses to suit her curves. She doesn’t need to be Size-10 to feel good about herself. Consistency, an eye for detail, and understanding a woman’s body and what she wants and exquisite finishing, I believe are our unique selling points.

What is the vision for your brand?

To stay relevant in the fashion industry, one needs to keep evolving. At this point, after being in the industry for over 25 years, I would like to give back. So, we’re going to start a skills acquisition centre, teaching the rudiments of fashion design. A lot of people would like to start a fashion-based business but don’t know how to start or what is involved in starting a creative business and staying in business.

We’re also stocking handbags, jewelry and a bridal aso-oke line. Our new shop in Ministers Hill, Maitama, Abuja is a one stop shop.

Have you always wanted to be a designer?

Since I was a little girl I had always been very creative and when I told my parents that I wanted to go to college to study fashion design they discouraged me. This was because they were both professors, so they felt I should get a proper degree first and then go into fashion. When they realized how serious I was, they allowed me go to England to study. At that time fashion design was not a popular choice. My dad was a mathematician and physicist while my mum was an educationist, so they weren’t exactly pleased, but the fact that I knew what I want to achieve spurred me on. The way they had raised me gave me the boldness to question them and fight for what I wanted.

Eventually they agreed. The got the creative part of me came from my mum, she’s artistic. Right from a young age, I would play with fabrics like batik and adire.

Could you tell us more about your brand?

Nikki Khiran Couture is a brand that’s over 20 years old. I started out in England and got a lot of interest from Nigerians who often visited the UK and decided to come to Nigeria to open Nikky Khiran store in Lagos. I also got a lot of clients in Abuja and I regularly went to the federal capital to hold private viewings for select privileged clients. Then I thought it would make a whole of business sense to open a store in Abuja. I did that two years ago and I must say it’s been well received.

How has it been, moving to Abuja after spending so many years in Lagos?

Abuja has a very different vibe from Lagos’ it’s slower and more laid back and for me, quality of life became more important than the fast pace of Lagos. I had a client base in Abuja before I moved here, and have some amazing clients and friends; women love fashion everywhere. You just need to identify who those women are, but of course my Lagos clients can never be forgotten, they’re very special to me, they grew my brand!

How would you assess the fashion sense of the Nigerian woman?

Nigerian women are indeed some of the most fashionable women in the world; we are the Arabs of Africa and very flamboyant but so many of us copy trends blindly, not caring whether it suits us or not. However, the women that dress in this country really dress and stand out in the crowd and they aren’t necessarily courted by the media.

Who influenced you while growing up?

MY mother is my biggest role model. By 1977 she already had a doctorate degree, a consummate homemaker, a business woman, a professor, an extremely artistic and talented woman. And she made us believe that anything we wanted to do as women was possible. She touched so many people’s lives in the process. She was the ultimate personification of what the Bible says in Proverbs 31:10 about the woman, and I strive to adopt some of her qualities; she’s a hard act to follow.

What lessons has life taught you as a person?

I never live beyond my means – if I can’t afford it, I don’t do it! Enjoy your life, life is too short. Don’t live to impress others. Dwell on what’s important, like impacting people around you! Social media is a fluke because most of what you have on it is fake news. Choose your role models wisely!!!!

How do you unwind?

Sunday is my chill out day. I go to church, pray, watch movies, go to the spa, eat out, read my motivational and inspirational books, catch up on my magazines. I love to travel so I can recharge my batteries and come back inspired, renewed and motivated.

What key advice do you have for people who want to venture into the fashion industry?

Being creative is a gift from God, and can’t be forced! You might be stlish but that doesn’t give you the skills to be a fashion entrepreneur. Work under an experienced designer for a few years, understudy the person, be humble and teachable, and find out what works and what doesn’t! Exposure and experience and training are invaluable.

You can never know enough, life is too short to make expensive mistakes. Learn from your mentor’s mistakes. You must be able to balance your creative side and your entrepreneurial side, it’s a learning process, and in time you learn how to merge the two: creativity and commerce. Keep upgrading, do internship; go for fashion courses.To go into business you must first invest in yourself.