By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria’s foremost marathons and road races running company, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, has concluded training for 400 volunteers ahead of the forthcoming Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

The training exercise, which was rounded off at the main bowl of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, had all the volunteers from different professions present.

In a chat with Daily Sun- sports, the Chief Operating Officer, Nilayo Sports Limited, Ebidowei Oweifie, disclosed that crowd control measures have been put in place to checkmate over- crowding and its effects.

Oweifie, who is also the head of the volunteering scheme of the Access bank Lagos City Marathon, said that COVID-19 vaccination is a priority for all the volunteers expected to work on the day of the race, adding that the essence of the training was to put the volunteers in tune with the harsh realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

