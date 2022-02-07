By Monica Iheakam
Nigeria’s foremost marathons and road races running company, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, has concluded training for 400 volunteers ahead of the forthcoming Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.
The training exercise, which was rounded off at the main bowl of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, had all the volunteers from different professions present.
In a chat with Daily Sun- sports, the Chief Operating Officer, Nilayo Sports Limited, Ebidowei Oweifie, disclosed that crowd control measures have been put in place to checkmate over- crowding and its effects.
Oweifie, who is also the head of the volunteering scheme of the Access bank Lagos City Marathon, said that COVID-19 vaccination is a priority for all the volunteers expected to work on the day of the race, adding that the essence of the training was to put the volunteers in tune with the harsh realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are being cautious and very much aware of what the world is going through because of the COVID-19 pandemic and we don’t want it to spread. Every marathon has volunteers who are special people dedicated to the race, they bring in their all.
“This is our 7th edition. We are the first marathon in Nigeria to organise the 7th edition. We are also the first race to win a World Athletics Bronze Label in Africa after two editions and the first in the world to win the prestigious Silver Label after four editions,” he said.
The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, a Silver La- bel race, will be returning to full capacity for this edition billed for February 12, 2022.
