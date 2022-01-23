From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST) under the Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation has graduated 165 trainees on footwear manufacturing and leather goods processing/production across the country.

Minister of State for Science, Technology, and Innovation, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi, made this known yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, the leather industry forms one of the vibrant sectors in national economic development, contributing enormously to the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of the industry.

He explained that the industry through the deployment of science, technology, and innovations had developed appropriate skills to implement suitable and sustainable end-to-end solutions for wealth and employment generation across the leather value chain.