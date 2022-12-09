From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Acting President and Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) Chartered, Dr. Christiana Atako, FNIM, has harped on the importance of continuous training and capacity development in the country.

Dr Atako stated this at Maitama branch 2022 Annual Corporate Dinner held in Abuja, yesterday.

She stressed that the event was meant to bring the corporate world as represented by both the private and public sectors of the nation’s economy closer to the Institute inorder for the Institute to leverage on them to continue its mandate of capacity building aimed at managing the affairs of the nation and its teeming resources better.

Atako further urged the business community and government agencies to join hands with the Institute in the onerous task of setting the nation on the path of development and progress.

She further enjoined the Chief Executives not only to become members of the Institute alongside their top management team but to also register their organisations as corporate members of the Institute reasoning that their membership of the Institute will embolden them to buy into the change and reorientation agenda of the Institute aimed at getting things done better.

She further called on government to deliver dividend of democracy to all Nigerians as good governance will bring all forms of crimes to the nearest minimal if not totally eradicate

The Chairman Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) Maitama Chapter, Engr. Lawal Zubair, in his welcome address appreciated everyone for coming.

He invited participant to join and encourage others to join the institute so that the workforce will have a transparent, honest and ethical process in our daily work.

Also Speaking, the Chairman Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Mohammed Bello Shehu advocated that government should make it mandatory for any person leading or aspiring to lead any private or public organisation in Nigeria to be a member of Institute and also undergo the necessary leadership and management trainings emphasizing that the Institute’s training and membership will help them manage better.