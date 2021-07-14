The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Institute of Management (Chartered) Tony Fadaka, has said that the Institute has been in the fore front of entrenching management excellence through painstaking best management practices over the past sixty years.

He stated this on Monday, when he led the President of the Institute and Chairman of Council, Mrs Patience Anabor, staff and members of the Council to visit the Little Saints’ Orphanage and Motherless Babies Home, Ogudu GRA, in addition to the Old People’s Home, Yaba Lagos. The visit was part of a week long activities to flag off the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Institute.

Fadaka disclosed that an anniversary lecture would be held today July 14 with Celebrating 60 Years of Management Excellence: Poised for More” as its theme, adding that the lecture scheduled to hold at the Management House, Victoria Island, Lagos, would be delivered by Dr. Ayo Teriba, a renowned Economist, public analyst and management expert. Dr. John Momoh, Chairman/CEO, Channels Television, and Prof. Ben Oghojafor, Vice Chancellor, Dennis Osadabe University, Asaba, would serve as discussants.

The discussion will be moderated by Mr. Adebisi Adeyemi the Managing Director of DCSL Corporate Services .

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.