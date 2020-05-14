The Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) has described the death of its Deputy President, Ibrahim Inuwa, as a great loss to the Institute.

Mrs Patience Anabor, President and Chairman of NIM Council, said this in a statement to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

Expressing sadness and shock at the sudden passing of the Institute’s Deputy President, Anabor said Inuwa, whom she worked closely with, was a very humble and loyal ally.

She averred that though Inuwa was an accomplished engineer and a distinguished professional manager, he never wore his success on his forehead.

“We pray for the repose of his soul; the demise of Inuwa is a great loss to the Institute.

“He was a successful manager of men and materials, very committed to and very passionate about the Institute,” she said.

In his own tribute, Mr Tony Fadaka, the Registrar of the Institute, said that the deceased had always displayed qualities of optimism, wisdom, and intelligence.

“He was always optimistic, never short of wise pieces of advice and opinion, and very quick to understanding the issues at stake.

“The late Deputy President was forthright and his loyalty to NIM was never in doubt.

“The recent renovation of the Institute’s head office in Victoria Island, Lagos can be ascribed largely to Inuwa.

“The Institute will miss his professionalism as a good negotiator and ally to the Institute’s management,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Inuwa, who died on May 11, was an Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (OFR) and a onetime president of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).(NAN)