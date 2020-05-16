Simeon Mpamugoh

The President and Chairman of Council, Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), Mrs Patience Anabor, has expressed grief over the death of the deputy president of the institute Mr Ibrahim Khalil Inuwa, an engineer who passed on recently aged 71.

The cause of his death could not be ascertained as at press time.

Described as a great asset to the Institute, Mrs Anabor stated that it was saddening and shocking the sudden demise of the institute’s deputy president. She said that Mr Inuwa, with whom she worked closely, was a humble and loyal ally.

‘I was in constant contact with him and even exchanged WhatsApp messages with him a few hours before his death.

‘Throughout the period of the lockdown in Lagos occasioned by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Inuwa always called or sent text messages to me on a daily basis enjoining me to stay home and stay safe. Although he was an accomplished engineer and a distinguished professional manager, he never wore his success on his forehead,’ Mrs Anabor said.

While praying for the repose of his soul, Mrs Anabor said that the demise of Mr Inuwa was a great loss to the institute. She added that he was a successful manager of men and materials who was very committed and passionate about the Institute.

In his tribute, the Registrar/Chief Executive of the Institute, Mr Tony Fadaka, said: ‘Anyone who associated with Engr Inuwa could tell you what a great man he was. He was always optimistic, never short of wise counsel and opinion, and quick to understand the issues at stake,’ he said.

Mr Fadaka revealed that the deceased was never scared to stand on the side of truth. He asserted that late Inuwa was forthright and his loyalty to NIM was never in doubt. He ascribed the recent renovation of the institute’s head office on Victoria Island largely to him and summed up that the institute would miss his professionalism as a good negotiator and partner to the Institute’s Management.

Mr Inuwa joined the membership of the institute as a full member in 2006 and became a fellow in 2016. Due to his meritorious service to the institute over the years, he was co-opted into Council in 2014. He served as the Chairman of Works Committee (2016 to 2107) and was elected the Deputy President in 2019.

In recognition of his innumerable contributions to nation-building, he was awarded the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (OFR) in 2005.

Married with children, Inuwa who belonged to several professional organizations and served the country in various capacities has since been buried in accordance with Islamic injunctions.