Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The National Institute of Management (NIM) Ogun State branch is set to honour the outgoing Head of Service in the State, Lanre Bisiriyu with an Award of Management Excellence.

The NIM branch Chairman, Ebun Atinuke, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abeokuta, at a press conference heralding the Institute’s week.

Atinuke explained that Bisiriyu, who is a former State and southwest zonal Chairman of NIM, has made immense contributions to the Institute, hence, the decision of Ogun NIM to honour the HoS.

He described the Head of Service as a symbol of management excellence who had worked tirelessly to ensure NIM remains relevant in the State.

Atinuke further hailed Bisiriyu for serving two governors meritoriously, adding “he has been a very good ambassador of the NIM in the State and by extension Nigeria”.

He, however, said the award would be conferred on Bisiriyu at the grand finale of a week-long annual management lecture with a theme, “Canvassing for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Towards Economic Development : Ogun State in view”.

.