By Steve Agbota

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has blacklisted unseaworthy and sub-standard vessels from joining Nigerian Ship Registry.

However, the agency will issue new certificates of ship registration and simultaneously phase out the old permits.

In a press statement by its Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, on Sunday, he said issuing new certificate was to ensure the utilisation of secured statutory certificates and prevent the entry of unseaworthy and sub-standard ships into the Nigerian flag.

Director General of the Agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said: “We are restructuring the Nigerian Ship Registration Office to serve you more efficiently and effectively. We are determined to grow our national fleet and tonnage to an enviable height.

“We are committed to ensuring that our Ship Registry remains of International Standard and this is why we have enhanced our certificates with more security features that would stand the test of time. The all-encompassing process of issuance will ensure robust screening of vessels that would visit our waters.”

The new regulation, which took effect from July 1, involves the Certificate of Nigerian Registry, Provisional Certificate of Registry, Certificate of Nigerian Registry for Bareboat Chartered Vessel, Fishing Boat and Certificate of Cabotage Ship Registry for Wholly Owned Nigerian Vessel, among others.

The Certificate of Cabotage Ship Registry for Bareboat Chartered Vessel; and Foreign Owned Vessels are also affected.

Others are Certificate of Cabotage Ship Registry for Joint Venture Owned Vessel, Deletion Certificate, Bill of Sale and Transcript of Registry.

The Certificate of Mortgage to Secure Account Current and Certificate of Freedom of Encumbrance have also been changed.

