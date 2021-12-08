By Steve Agbota [email protected]

The moribund Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) foundry located at Ebute Metta Lagos, may have received a boost at the weekend as plans are underway to revive the abandoned asset.

The foundry, which was established by the colonial administration several years ago, was meant to serve as spare parts support for the NRC, however, went comatose in the late 1980s.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Addressing newsmen at the ongoing 3-day National Transport Summit of the Chattered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA), the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said the agency would be partnering with the Bayelsa State Government to revive the morribund Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) foundry.

He added that reviving the moribund rail asset would create over 1000 jobs opportunities for Nigerians in the process.

Jamoh who doubles as the President of CIOTA assured that the wreck removal exercise, which was flagged off by the agency recently is progressing fine, adding that the wrecks would be transferred to the railway foundry for recycling.

To revive the rail foundry, he said NIMASA has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bayelsa State Government to invest the needed capital in the project and bring a South African company to run it.

“The wreck removal exercise is ongoing, the Bayelsa State Government, the Nigerian Railway Corporation and NIMASA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the use of these wrecks, however, we are yet to get to the level of execution”

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation has a foundry that is over 100 years old, the foundry is still working and its equipments are still there. What we intend to do is to bring a South African company that would now reactivate the foundry, NIMASA and the Bayelsa State Government would now be the investors to bring money to buy equipment in reviving the foundry,” he said

In doing so, he stated that NIMASA and its partners would be carrying the wrecks to the foundry, melt it, and produce iron for the utilisation of the rail lines, spare parts, bolt and nuts in the country.

“In the process, we would be creating employment, we expect to create not less than 1,000 employment at the foundry”

“The foundry still has its staff, and we are determined to open it up again through public private partnerships because we don’t want to waste the resources of government.

“If it is only NIMASA, they might want to use the proceeds of the investment the way they want, but if it is a partnership, within three years if the foundry grows, we can go public,” he said.

However, he said the 2021 summit’s theme: “Regulating The Transport In Nigeria: The State Of The Art And The Years Ahead,” was a renewed call for the country to take stock of its transportation assets to facilitate development planning.

He said the theme was a call to a renewed scrutiny, supervision and stocktaking within the transportation sector. “Critical regulatory obligations such as transportation safety, quality control, documentation and licensing, information sharing and data mining, professional education and public enlightenment; enforcement of the rules and standardisation of procedures for seamless collaboration amongst statutory institutions with mandates are imperatives for the making of a sustainable and economically viable transport sector in Nigeria.”

“It is also time to take stock nationally of all the transportation assets of Nigeria. CIOTA pledges to play a supportive role in this regard. We are officially assuring the government at federal and state levels that the institute’s professional base is ready and at your disposal.

“We believe that proper inventory of our national transportation assets will address the following important concerns: what is our exact national requirement in terms of transportation assets in order to avoid duplication, underproduction or under-investment? We must first ascertain what we need to enable us fill in the gaps,” he added. Meanwhile, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, who was represented by Mr. Honorius Anozie, called for the development of all transport modes through effective policies.

Petroleum engineer and energy analyst, Dr. Bala Zaka, emphasised the fundamental place of transportation in the biological, social, and economic wellbeing of humans.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Chairperson, Nigeria Transportation Commissioners Forum, and Niger State Commissioner for Transportation, Haijia Rammatu Mohammed, pledged that her association would partner CIOTA in the implementation of transport policies.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .