By Daniel Kanu

Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has disclosed that the on-going reforms in the nation’s state and flag state administration has earned the country its recent exit from the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) piracy list.

Also, he noted that the effort of his transformative leadership was changing the narrative of safety of navigation on Nigerian waters, just as he announced a 43.6 per cent increase in condition survey for flag registration by the agency in year 2021 as against the performance in 2020.

Jamoh made the disclosure during a media session in Lagos, noting that, despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency ensured improved port and flag state administration, following the safety requirements of the Merchant Shipping Act 2007.

He commended NIMASA for entering the era of scheduling vessels for port state control, using digital means, saying that certifications of the agency’s surveyors must enhance port and flag state function, and bring about more compliance with international conventions for Nigeria.

Jamoh explained further that the agency also recorded an improved port state control (PSC) implementation this year with 24.2 per cent higher than the PSC inspections of 2020.

A breakdown of the figures shows that in 2020, the agency carried out a condition survey of vessels under Flag Registration for 276 vessels, while in 2021, the figure increased to 489, representing a 43.6 per cent improvement.

“Port State Control implementation by NIMASA in 2021 was assessed onboard 673 vessels, which was a marked improvement on the 510 Vessels Boarded for Port State inspection in 2020 representing a 24.2 per cent increment,” he noted.

Jamoh disclosed that the agency reactivated the online portal for stakeholders to verify Nigerian Certificate(s) of Competency CoC from any part of the world.

Said Jamoh: “The online certificate verification platform was reactivated last year to reduce falsification of Nigerian Seafarers Certificate and enhance the employment of Nigerian Seafarers.

“We experienced rejection of Nigerian Seafarers both locally and internationally and the Agency decided to introduce an online certificate verification platform which allows shipowners to easily authenticate CoC’s from the comfort of their electronic devices.”

While raising concerns over the percentage of failures recorded for Nigerian seafarers who sat for the Certificate of Competency examination last year, Jamoh announced that the agency has commenced investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the trend to address it holistically.

The NIMASA helmsman disclosed that, in 2021, NIMASA signed a memorandum of understanding with the Maritime Transport Coordination Centre (MTCC) for capacity development to address the need for reduction of greenhouse gas emission in the maritime industry with emphasis on achieving 0.5 per cent sulphur oxide in bunker fuel.

“Our laboratory is already completed and we hope to enter a public-private partnership arrangement this year to manage the laboratory for optimal utilisation,” he said.

He also disclosed that the agency had appointed recognised organisations to approve ship security plan and to issue International Ship Security Certificates to Nigerian-flagged ships on its behalf.

Jamoh said the commitment of his leadership was total towards ensuring that the sector delivered on reforms that would put in place the desired returns.

There is no doubt that Nigeria’s maritime sector is an overlooked gold mine that is capable of becoming a key engine of economic development, if strategies are implemented for optimum efficiency.