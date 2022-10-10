Dr Bashir Jamoh, Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), said the agency would continue to value its staff and stakeholders to keep the maritime business afloat.

Jamoh said this in a statement by Mr Osagie Edward, Assistant Director, Public Relations, NIMASA, on Monday in Lagos.

Jamoh, who spoke during the celebration of this year’s Customer Service Week, said investment in material assets by NIMASA would be meaningless without the staff and other external stakeholders.

He added that for every investment in material assets, there was need for availability of stakeholders to make such investment significant.

“Today, we at NIMASA are celebrating our existence. We are celebrating our existence because without you, our stakeholders, there will be no NIMASA.

“Yes, we must invest in maritime assets acquisition. But then, we know that in spite of the level of investment in both tangible and intangible assets by NIMASA, without the stakeholders, such investments will be meaningless,” he said.

Jamoh also welcomed the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, who was at the agency to celebrate with the staff.

He noted that adherence to NIMASA’s core values was necessary to guarantee mutual satisfaction of both internal and external stakeholders of the agency,

Jamoh said he believed in the founding principles of SERVICOM, reiterating that public offices were the shopping floors for government businesses, hence the need to ensure whoever went to the floor for shopping had a high level of satisfaction.

On her part, Akajemeli, the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of SERVICOM commended NIMASA for its achievements, particularly in the areas of stakeholder support and complaint handling system.

She applauded the NIMASA’s Maritime Stakeholders’ Experience Contact Centre (MSECC), noting that it was a world-class facility.

“We at SERVICOM are thrilled by what we are seeing in NIMASA today. The environment, level of professionalism exhibited by staff, customer-centric orientation and attitude, as well as the energy we have noticed and experienced are all worthy of emulation.

“We, therefore, urge other government parastatals to visit NIMASA leadership and learn from them.

“Your operations and individual attention to some of my colleagues, who acted as mystery shoppers is amazing. We must confess our happiness and we are proud to be part of the celebration, and of this history,” Akajemeli said.

Highlights of the celebration were rewards for some support staff and staff of the agency with different gifts items.

Customer Service Week is an international celebration every first week of October, and the theme of this year’s celebration is “Celebrate Service.”

The goals of Customer Service Week are: to elicit team bonding, boost morale, reward employees for the significant work they do and raise awareness of the value of customer to organisation’s successes. (NAN)