The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) last Friday held inaugural installation of the Thorium-X tablet, a fuel consumption data collection device, on board a Nigerian-flagged fuel tanker vessel, MT KINGIS, commencing the process of ending green-house gas (GHG) emissions on vessels.

The pilot project, which came as fallout of the Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre (MTCC) conference held in Kenya in March, aimed at reducing fuel consumption by vessels. The MTCC is targeted towards developing countries, and Nigeria was made a priority and nominated for the pilot project.

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside, speaking at the installation ceremony, reiterated the Agency’s commitment to global best practices in the execution of its mandate of regulating the maritime industry.

Dakuku, who was represented by the Head of the Marine Environment Management (MEM) Unit at NIMASA, Dr (Mrs.) Felicia Mogo, said “NIMASA is ensuring that we are keeping to global best practices with a commendable track record in administration and regulation in the maritime sector.

“NIMASA was chosen to lead the project in Nigeria, being the chosen country in the West and Central Africa region. This pilot project will last a year. But the data will be reported to the Kenyan portal, then it goes to the IMO global portal after every voyage. Reports will be collated and sent after a three-month period. The findings and analysis are then recorded and reported at the end of the year to inform the country the amount of fuel being consumed annually on each voyage and how much GHG is being emitted.”