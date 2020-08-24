The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh has commended the Nigerian Navy for the successful enforcement of the new anti-piracy law in Nigeria.

In a commendation letter to the Naval Headquarters, Dr Bashir noted the commendable achievements of the Nigerian Navy in the discharge of its responsibilities on security and other related matters.

A statement from the Navy’s Director of Information Commodore Suleman Dahun quoted the NIMASA DG as expressing appreciation on the high level of professionalism and expertise exhibited by the Nigerian Navy in its collaborative efforts with NIMASA especially in the enforcement of the Nigeria’s Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act 2019.

It could be recalled that the Nigerian Navy recently secured a conviction for the first time under the new anti-piracy law of 3 of 9 accused persons involved in the hijack of an Equatorial Guinea flagged vessel, MV ELOBEY VI off Equatorial Guinea coast.

While assuring the Nigerian Navy of NIMASA’s continuous cooperation, the Director General further appreciated the Nigerian Navy for keeping with its traditions and ensuring safer maritime boundaries and internal waters to the benefit of the country and the international community.

A Federal High Court (FHC) in Port Harcourt had recently convicted 3 of 9 accused persons who on March 21 hijacked an Equatorial Guinea flagged vessel, MV ELOBEY VI off Equatorial Guinea coast.

The Navy said the judge summarily convicted Binaebi Johnson, Daniel Lemmar and Ghane Gordon on Counts 1 and 2, while the three were convicted under the new Anti-Piracy Act 2019 and ordered to pay a fine of N10 Million each on each of the Counts.