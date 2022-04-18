By Steve Agbota

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has restated the Agency’s commitment to development of the Nigerian Maritime University,(NMU) Okerenkoko, Delta State.

He stated this when a delegation from the University paid a visit to NIMASA Management in Lagos. He said that despite handing over the university to the National University Commission,(NUC) the agency is committed to supporting NMU by completing projects it initiated in the University. While advising the Management of NMU to seek national and international accreditations to ensure certificates from the school enjoy global recognition, Jamoh urged NMU management to seek collaboration with the World Maritime University, (WMU) amongst other specialized higher institutions of learning.

“Nigeria Maritime University can conveniently bridge the gap in terms of human capacity deficiency in the Nigerian Maritime sector. All you need to do as management is to seek collaboration with similar specialized institutions and ensure that NMU certificates enjoy global recognition. Our goal is to seek top level manpower development from NMU instead of the current situation where institutions abroad are preferred to Nigerian based.”

The NIMASA DG noted that despite handing over the University to the National University Commission, the agency still makes budgetary provisions for NMU to ensure the completion of projects NIMASA initiated in the university.