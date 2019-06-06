Steve Agbota

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, the Indian High Commission in Nigeria and other security agencies have commenced investigations into an incident involving a Palau flagged Tanker, MT APECUS, off the coast of Bonny, Nigeria.

The hijack of the vessel, with IMO no.7333810 and call sign no. T8WU, occurred on the 19th of April, 2019 and resulted in the abduction of seven crew comprised of five Indian nationals and two other individuals of unspecified nationality. Speaking in Lagos on the hijack, the DG of NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside while condemning the hijack and sympathizing with the victims, pledged the Agency’s commitment to the rescue, working with other relevant government security organization, noting that; “Preliminary investigations carried out by NIMASA into the vessel involved has thrown up several unresolved facts. Firstly, the MT APECUS has been conducting trading activities in Nigerian waters since 2014 without any valid permits or documentation”.