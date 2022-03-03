Dr Bashir Jamoh, the Director-General (DG) of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has urged the Federal Government to harness agriculture and solid mineral for the economic growth of the nation

Jamoh, made the call at the NIMASA Special Day at the ongoing 43rd Kaduna International trade fair.

The DG, represented by Mr Francis Odukuye, Deputy Director Shipping Promotion of the agency, said that there was palpable optimism that these sectors could become a major player in the economy.

“There is palpable optimism that the agricultural and solid minerals sector can become a major player in the economy in the coming decades, with value added as much as or even greater than oil and gas.

“More importantly, they will serve as key drivers in the quest for sustainable economic growth and more inclusive development,” he stated.

”The provision of infrastructure, skills development, availability of funds, cooperation from host community and provision of adequate infrastructure is needed.

”The federal government must ensure that its policies focused on mainstreaming inclusive growth and development in the strategic development of value addition in the mineral and agricultural sector.

“The government must also put more emphasis on the process of developing the sector along its value chain to strengthen economic diversification through effective backward and forward linkages with the rest of the economy,” he said.

Jamoh also urged the federal government to provide support that will induce greater effectiveness and efficient entrepreneurs and investors in converting the numerous opportunities in harnessing agriculture and minerals resources and related economic activities.

“The government should also explore ways for effective funding of critical assets to the development of the sectors .

“It should in addition, collaborate with other stakeholders in the industries which would help to minimise the diverse and significant political, economic, financial, technological and environmental risks and uncertainties exits in the sector,” he said.

The DG said that the agency was focusing on trade facilitation which they believed would ultimately drive economic growth, incomes and wealth creation, adding that, trade facilitation through shipping would build capacity, generate employment opportunities and improve standard of living of Nigerians.

In his remarks, the President of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), Alhaji Suleiman Aliyu said NIMASA plays a key role in facilitating trade activities between Nigeria and other counties in the world.

Aliyu, represented by Mr Ishaya Idi, a Council Member of KADCCIMA, commended the agency for its continuous participation at the trade fair. NAN)