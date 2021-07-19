From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has distributed items worth millions of naira to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), widows, orphanages and youths in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The items, which were distributed at Christ the King Parish Onitsha included mattresses, tricycles, motorcycles, food items, industrial sewing machines, grinding machines, diapers, barbing salon equipment, and hair salon equipment

The distribution drive was helmed by a lawmaker representing Onitsha North and South in the House of Representatives, Hon Lynda Ikpeazu.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamol, remarked that the gesture was based on the social responsibility of the agency to aid the underprivileged.

He said that the items were meant for those displaced in the area due to flood, communal crisis, widows, indigent people and unemployed youths among others.

Dr Jamol, who was represented at the event, expressed happiness at the distribution of the items to aid beneficiaries, saying that they were carefully selected and spread across the constituency.

He said that agency will continue to uplift the underprivileged in the society, stressing that collaborating with Hon Ikpeazu in the distribution of the items was a means of reaching out to the downtrodden.

The Director General and Senior Special Adviser to Lynda Ikpeazu on Political Matters, Chief Frank Onuorah, who represented her at the event said that she will continue to wipe the tears of widows and indigents women and youths in the constituency.

He said that Hon Ikpeazu has been empowering her constituents since she was elected to the House of Reps in 2019.

Onuorah said that a week ago the lawmaker trained 120 people in entrepreneurship with seed money of N100,000 each totalling N12 million.

He said that Lynda has also rehabilitated roads and drainages in Onitsha, saying that she has a large heart to help and empower the people of the constituency.

