He said “today, we are recognising a school with special needs; it is important to note that what the staff of this school are doing cannot be paid for in cash as it is a huge sacrifice.

Represented by Alhaji Dauda Babah from the Calabar office of NIMASA, Jamoh commended staff of the school for making sacrifices in taking care of the physically challenged children.

According to him, the agency will be fulfilled if children with special needs improve academically.

“If we succeed in helping to ensure that some students improve academically, we would have made a difference and be fulfilled.

“We appeal that the materials donated today be used judiciously to give the children the best.

“I also wish to let the management of the school know that we are open to support the school whenever our assistance is needed.”

Mr Princewill Ayim, the Director-General of Cross River State Emergency Management Agency, thanked NIMASA for the continuous support to the state in different sectors.

Ayim assured NIMASA that the materials would be equitably distributed among students of the school and other schools in the state.

He said “I want to use this opportunity to encourage other corporate organisations to emulate NIMASA to touch the lives of people in the state and the nation in general.”

The Principal of the school, Mrs Catherine Enya, thanked NIMASA for the kind gesture, saying that education, the bedrock of any society, should not be for normal children alone, but for children with special needs too.