Steve Agbota

The recent request made by the duo of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) for the relocation of the multi-million dollar floating dock owned by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to Niger Delta, is to say the least typical and also laughable.

According to a statement by Executive Director of Maritime Industry Advocacy Initiative (MAIN), Mr. Sesan Onilemo, in their funny postulations, the two Pan-Niger Delta non-government organisations, claimed that the modular dry dock was specifically designed for the region, and that it had been lying unused in the Lagos waters.

They also argued that the benefits of the dry dock to the region would be immeasurable, considering the presence of Nigerian Maritime University in Delta region, the statement added.

While the two groups which were represented by one age-long Niger Delta ‘voice’ are entitled to the opinions that they postulated in the statement, it is misleading and self-serving to solely ascribe the ownership of national assets and institutions to a region or a tribe.

The statement said for the avoidance of doubt, the Maritime University in Okerenkoko is not a Niger Delta asset, neither is the NIMASA floating dry dock. They are national assets!

As a maritime industry non-government organisation, whose main interest is the Nigerian maritime industry, the Maritime Industry Advocacy Initiative (MAIN) wishes to remind the two Niger Delta interest groups that, the Nigeria maritime industry is not rooted or domiciled exclusively in the Delta region. It is self-delusionary to think and propagate such.

The statement added: “Have they forgotten that, the NIMASA floating dry dock was acquired with the resources of Nigeria? Yes, it is true that it was conceived during the headship of an Ijaw man from Niger Delta; in the person of Mr Ziakede Patrick Akpobolokemi, and the magnificent facility arrived in Nigeria during the tenure of his successor; also a Niger Delta son; Dr Dakuku Adolphus Peterside.

“The argument of Pan-Niger Delta Forum and the United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy rekindles the fear that was expressed by those who were opposed to the establishment of the Maritime University in Okerenkoko. They had expressed fear that the university may be indigenized as a Niger Delta asset. It does appear that they were quite right.“