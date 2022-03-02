By Steve Agbota

The Nigerian Navy has appointed Commodore Aliyu Gaya, as the new Maritime Guard Commander of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA. Commodore Gaya takes over from Commodore Ezekiel Nyako Lamiri, who has been redeployed to the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Until his appointment, Commodore Gaya was the Director of ECOWAS Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre Zone E Cotonou, Republic of Benin. He has held other military and command postings in various Naval Commands within and outside the country.

Commodore Gaya holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and a Masters degree in Defence Management Command and Strategy. He equally holds a certificate in Maritime Security and Transnational Organised Crime course from the Koffi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Center Accra, Ghana

The Maritime Guard Command is a product of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU between NIMASA and the Nigerian Navy to foster a closer working relationship between both organs of Government in securing the Nigerian Maritime domain.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh,restated the Agency’s commitment to continuous collaboration with the Nigerian Navy and other arms of the Nigerian Armed Forces to secure the country’s territorial waters and the Gulf of Guinea by extension.

The DG said, “the agency will like to appreciate the Nigerian Navy for keeping with its tradition of always deploying very competent officers to the NIMASA Maritime Guard Command and ensuring safer maritime boundaries to the benefit of the country and the international community.