Zika Boby

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has expressed its readiness to partner with the Apapa community to tackle youth unemployment.

The Director General of the agency, Dakuku Peterside stated this when the lawmaker representing Apapa Federal Constituency, Mufutau Egberongbe paid a courtesy visit to the agency.

The NIMASA boss noted that the issue of youth unemployment had remained a reoccurring monster in our polity that must be tackled holistically and pledged the agency’s support towards efforts that would ensure the productive energies of young people are positively channeled.

Egberongbe who was accompanied on the visit by his Special Adviser on Maritime and Strategic Communication, Mike Egbayelo and Mrs. Violet Williams, founder of Ocean Ambassadors presented an initiative to empower the youths to the agency as well as appeal for engagement of youths in the maritime litter marshal scheme as persons in the host community who can be useful for advocacy and be first responders to marine environmental emergencies.

Egberongbe equally clamoured for the support of the agency for a catch-them-young initiative championed by Ocean Ambassadors to stimulate the interest of secondary school students in the maritime industry through excursions, lecture series, E-maritime quiz among others.

Peterside reiterated the commitment of the agency to the efforts as a socially responsible corporate resident of Apapa which it has demonstrated in the past through various initiatives particularly support of efforts to ease the area of the perennial traffic gridlock.