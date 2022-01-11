By Steve Agbota

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the efforts to tackle international drug smuggling through the nation’s seaports.

Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, . Buba Marwa, stated this recently, when Jamoh paid a courtesy visit to Marwa.

They both admitted that success in the fight against maritime crimes and drug smuggling will depend on good teamwork between the two agencies.

In a statement by the Assistant Director, Public Relations, Edwards Osagie, issues bordering on national security were discussed, especially as they relate to how both agencies could synergise to tackle the problem of international drug smuggling via the country’s seaports.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Jamoh identified the need for closer ties between NIMASA and NDLEA, adding that the trend of criminal elements attempting to take advantage of the country’s vast coastline to traffic illicit drugs poses a direct threat to national security.

“Collaboration between NIMASA and NDLEA is key and urgent, because our effectiveness as an agency in the pursuit of the mandates of maritime safety and security is closely tied up with the success of NDLEA in the fight against illicit drugs.

“Drug trafficking is a major aspect of the maritime safety and security challenges confronting the country. Our vast coastline is prone to exploitation by illegal drug dealers, with enormous adverse implications for the lives of citizens and the national economy.