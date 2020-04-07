Steve Agbota

Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has presented ventilators, oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment, hand sanitises,.ambulance, buses and response vessels to Lagos Government as part of its contributions to the fight against the spread of COVID 19.

Jamoh while presenting the items said the agency felt it was necessary to make the donations to Lagosbeing the epicentre for the virus in Nigeria. He commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for being proactive in his response to the pandemic.

Jamoh said aside the items, the agency was also assisting Lagos with N20 million.

“Our donations are not limited to Lagos alone, this is just the flag-off, we will also make donations to other states affected and as well as ensure that all geopolitical zones of the country benefit as we fight against this deadly scourge,” he said.

Jamoh also appreciated the Federal Government for its timely response to the pandemic stating that the government had created roles for agencies to fight the scourge. He commended the efforts of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in responding to infected persons and appealed to the media to play their roles in sensitising the public.

Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Rabiu Olowo, said the state was overwhelmed by the goodwill and support from NIMASA.

“This donation will go a long way in supporting and complementing the state effort towards fighting this Pandemic,” he said.