The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has renewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the World Maritime University, (WMU) Malmo, Sweden. The move is aimed at enhancing capacity development and to grow the Nigerian maritime sector.

Speaking shortly after signing the MoU virtually, the Director General of the agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh noted that there was no substitute to education. “The collaboration with the World Maritime University by NIMASA is to advance maritime interest while addressing the changing needs of the maritime industry based on sustainable capacity development; aseducation, training and capacity building play a major role in developing shipping in any nation”, he said.

Dr. Jamoh also disclosed that the agency was at an advanced stage in setting up a Regional Maritime Safety and Security Research Center to enhance research works. The centre is to take care of capacity development in 25 African countries. “Graduates from the WMU who are in the employ of NIMASA will serve as Researchers and Resource Persons, Sharing knowledge and hopefully developing a research based sustainable framework to provide solution to issues of insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea. The NIMASA Regional Maritime Safety and Security Research Centre will be a centre of excellence in research and we will collaborate and cooperate with other countries.”

For her part, President of the WMU, Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia- Henry, noted that NIMASA was playing a leading role in developing capacity for the maritime industry in the Gulf of Guinea region.