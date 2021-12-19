The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has reduced Offshore Cargo Handling and Operations and stevedoring rates.

The Director-General, Dr Bashir Jamoh, stated in Lagos on Sunday that it was in furtherance of its efforts to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jamoh stated that the reduction in rates would be for a period of six months.

He did not state the new rates, however.

“The idea is to make this unpleasant pandemic moment as friendly as possible to both businesses and the economy in general.

“We are aware of the adverse effect of COVID-19 on business globally; how it has distorted business plans and skyrocketed costs in various sectors, particularly, the petroleum industry.

“In NIMASA, we have a strategic plan to make the best of the bad situation, which we have continued to implement,’’ he stated.

He stated that the renewal of the reviewed stevedoring rates was in line with the agency’s determination to make the best of a bad situation occasioned by the pandemic.

Jamoh added that the reviewed stevedoring rates apply to dry bulk cargo, liquid bulk cargo, onshore stevedoring, and offshore royalty. (NAN)