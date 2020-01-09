Steve Agbota

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is set to honour stakeholders at the annual dinner and awards night scheduled to take place in Lagos on Saturday, January 18, 2020. This is as the Director General of the Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside extolled the role of stakeholders in assisting the agency achieve its mandate over the years.

Speaking ahead of the event, Dakuku disclosed that part of the aim of organising the annual programme is to encourage industry players to keep striving to ensure global best practices are imbibed in their various activities, attract more investors that will help open up the blue economy and to also ensure compliance to maritime regulations, thereby making Nigeria a force to reckon with in the comity of maritime nations.

“Over the years, our stakeholders have made us proud and put us on our toes as there will be no NIMASA without the shipping community and vice versa. There have been times of criticisms, sanctions and enforcement; all these were geared towards ensuring the right thing is done and laid down rules and regulations are adhered to. We must therefore reward hard work and encourage more investments in the maritime sector by appreciating those who have done well, hence we are organising this auspicious event”, the DG said.

Dakuku further stated that this year’s award will focus on various categories to include; Most Compliant ISPS Offshore and Onshore Facility; Best Terminal and Jetty Operator; Best Maritime Training Institution; Best Shipping Company (Marine Environment Management).

Others are; Overall Shipping Company; Best Cabotage Operator; Company with Largest Combined Tonnages and Best Maritime Financing Banks among other categories of awards. He also said that the event will provide opportunities to expose both local and international stakeholders to the opportunities that abound in the nation’s maritime sector.

In order to ensure transparency in the process of selection for the various award categories, the management of the agency engaged an independent panel of judges, headed by a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Adebayo Sarumi.