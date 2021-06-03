By Zika Bobby

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has further moved to raise maritime education awareness among students of post primary school in Abuja.

Director General of the agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh , who visited Premier Academy School in Lugbe Abuja as part of NIMASA’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and events marking the 2021 Children’s Day celebration reiterated the agency’s commitment to capacity building in the industry and country

Jamoh encouraged students of the institution, especially those offering science subjects to show interest by choosing maritime-related careers especially now that NIMASA is increasing commitment in promoting the cabotage regime that enhances job opportunities for indigenous investors and professionals

Jamoh said: “The mandate of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency has to do with capacity building and in building capacity, you must let students know the careers in Maritime industry. From time to time, we do visit schools and, as you are aware, we have numbers of tertiary institutions in the six geo-political zones that we are funding in terms of maritime education. “When it comes to capacity building, it is very important to have a very good foundation from secondary schools before you go to tertiary institution. Today being Children’s Day, it is an opportunity for us to go round the schools so that I can give them a little talk on career in Maritime industry, but unfortunately, most schools are on midterm break.

“The only school that available is the Premier Academy School and that is what informed us to come here. It is not by accident but availability, we are looking for availability where we can launch our career profession toward human capacity building.”

“The major challenge we are working hard to solve is that of insecurity on our waters. We are trying to get it right through the Deep Blue project that will be launched soon by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“ We are going to launch Deep Blue project on the 10th of June and we are now going out in full force to make sure we avert or stop this issue of maritime insecurity.

“We are getting improvement because the President directed that we should deploy those assets as far back as February, from that time till now, there is significant improvement in maritime security” he said

Jamoh, while presenting the materials to the principal of the school, Mr. Akinsowon Chris, said the donations were in line with the Agency’s CSR agenda

Items presented to the Premier Academy School include books, T-shirts and 10 computers

The DG also announced the setting up of an endowment seat and scholarships for students willing to read maritime related courses who come out best in the year from the school adding that the agency is willing to train such students in Nigeria and abroad.

