The management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) recently visited Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, in view of plans by the institution to set up a maritime institute.

The visit by the NIMASA team was to review the plans of the university management for the institute, proposed academic programme, feasibility plans, marketing strategies, plans for financial autonomy and other relevant aspects of the programme, as well as the elements of the proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the university and the agency.

Welcoming the delegation from NIMASA, the deputy vice-chancellor (administration), Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu, stated that the management of UNIZIK was delighted to have the team from NIMASA in Anambra to assess the readiness of the institution towards setting up a maritime institute.

Prof. Ikechebelu opined that the university was ready for collaboration with NIMASA geared towards enhancing maritime education, capacity-building for stakeholders and other persons in the maritime sector, as well as putting the institution on the maritime industry map.

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation, assistant director, legal services, NIMASA (Lagos branch), Mr. Peter Agbaminoja, said that NIMASA DG/CEO sent the team in line with the agency’s mandate on indigenous shipping capacity and expansion in Nigeria.

Agbaminoja disclosed that one of the main instrument NIMASA utilize for this purpose is to go into a collaborative arrangement with institutions with capacity for maritime education, to assist them build and develop capacity in order to make maritime expertise more proliferating and common place in the country.

He stated that the visit to the university is the first step in the journey towards the institution’s quest in establishing a Maritime Institute while expressing his optimism that UNIZIK has what it takes to kick start an academic programme in the maritime sector.

Highpoints of the occasion was the visit to the designated site at Onitsha and review of the environmental impact potentials.

Also present during the occasion was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Frederick Odibo; university Bursar, Dr. Joy Ojukwu; Prof. Solomon Nwigbo; Director, Physical Planning; Deputy Registrar (Exams) and other key officers of UNIZIK.