By Steve Agbota

Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has reiterated that assets under the Deep Blue Project will be given necessary attention so as to maintain them to serve their purpose of providing security in Nigerian waters and the entire Gulf of Guinea.

Dr Jamoh spoke in Lagos during the graduation ceremony of pilots and other air assets trainees under the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure.

In all, about 43 officers and men of the Nigerian Air force received certificates for specialised training as pilots and co-pilots for the Special Mission Aircraft, Special Mission Specific Equipment Operators, Special Mission Aircraft Maintenance Technicians, Operators for the Unmanned Aerial Systems, and C4i operators for effective platform manning.

Jamoh said the graduation of the air assets crew was another significant leg on the Deep Blue Project, which he described as “our grand intervention in the area of our nation’s maritime security.”

He appreciated the Nigerian Airforce for its commitment to the project with particular reference to providing facilities for in country training of the pilots and others to complete the training module having successfully completed the technical component abroad.

He added that the challenge was not about deploying the assets but about its maintenance and sustaining the tempo of the project so that it can outlive the present generation and continue to be of benefit to future generations.

The NIMASA DG thus reiterated the Agency’s commitment to effective management of the assets.

Dr Jamoh noted that the progress made so far is encouraging adding that intelligence gathering within the maritime domain has reached new heights with recent video evidence of improper ballast water discharge in the nations waters.

“This Project as you are aware, is the first of this kind and we are doing so many things for the first time as a civilian Agency of government working with the Armed Forces.” Also speaking at the event, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, said that the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure otherwise known as the Deep Blue Project has strategically repositioned the Nigerian Air Force to effectively support NIMASA to provide an investment-friendly environment through provision of adequate security.

Air Marshal Amao, who was represented by the Chief of Training and Operations of the Airforce, Air Vice Marshal JMD Gwani, commended the Management of NIMASA for her commitment to seeing through the successful implementation of the Deep Blue Project.