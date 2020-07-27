Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police Mr Ahmad Abdulraman has said that the newly built police station at Nimbo in Uzo-Uwanui Local Government Area Enugu State will be upgraded to a police division.

The commissioner said this yesterday in Nsukka when he inspected facilities at the police station.

The CP who was visible happy over the new station said that the facility was too big to be named a station, stressed that it would be upgrade to a police division.

Ahmad while expressing satisfaction with the level of work done in the area, promising the council Chairman, as well as community leaders present during the inspection that “the facility would be opened very soon by the special grace of God.

“I thank the Enugu State Governor for this wonderful edific, the facility was too big and that is the reason we will upgrad it to p division,” he said.

Earlier during the inspection, the Council Chairman of Uzo Uwani LGA, Hon. Chukwudi Nnadozie who received the Police boss and his entourage, pleaded with the police chief to open the police station and deploy his men for operation, as the facility was fully ready for use.

The Council Chairman who further explained that the station was built for the people of the area by the state governor Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi over two years ago, with the aim of helping in combating crimes and criminal activities in the area, assured the police boss of maximum cooperation of people of the LGA.