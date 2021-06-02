By Chinenye Anuforo

National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has appointed Spectranet 4G LTE exclusive shops as locations for Nigerians to register for the National Identity Number (NIN)

Disclosing this in a chat with the media, the chief executive officer of Spectranet, Ajay Awasthi, said seven locations of Spectranet in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Ibadan have been granted approvals to conduct registration of NIN. The number of shop locations will be expanded further.

According to Ajay, the locations are already in operation, with added manpower to attend to the needs of anyone desirous of enrolling for the NIN: “It is a service we are offering for both Spectranet customers and other members of the public that are yet to register for the NIN. The service can be availed free of cost, in the comfort of Spectranet exclusive shops located at convenient distances from various localities in these four cities.

“We would urge our customers and their friends and family to get themselves enrolled for NIN in a hassle-free manner without the need to stand in long queues. I would further urge them to hurry up and not to keep this enrolment pending till June 30, 2021, the date fixed as the last date by the Feder al Government,” he said.

“As a leading ISP brand, we are thankful to NIMC for considering us worthy of delivering this critical task in the middle of the challenges confronting Nigerians in registering for NIN, we are extremely glad to render the service that will keep our fellow citizens connected to the internet in a safe manner.”

Before the approval of Spectranet as a NIN registering entity, Spectranet unveiled a special portal for its subscribers to register their NIN as well as linking it up with their Spectranet SIM.