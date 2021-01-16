From Benjamin Babine, Abuja
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy has closed enrolment activities at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Headquarters, Abuja and reactivated 20 centres within the FCT to make the process of NIN enrolment much easier from Monday, January 18, 2021.
Members of the public, residents and visitors to the FCT wishing to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) have been advised use any of the following NIMC centres for NIN registration and issuance
STATE OFFICE
2nd Floor, Block C, No 4 Maputo Street, Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja
AREA COUNCILS
ABAJI
Abaji Secretariat Complex, Legislative Section Abaji, FCT, Abuja
AMAC
AMAC Secretariat Annex, Kabusa Junction Apo, FCT, Abuja
BWARI
Area Council Complex Bwari, FCT, Abuja.
GWAGWALADA
CIPB Building (Old Secretariat), Gwagwalada, FCT, Abuja
KWALI
Kwali Council Secretariat, Kwali, FCT, Abuja
KUJE
Opposite Forest Pasali,Along Kuje/Gwagwalada Road, FCT, Abuja
SPECIAL CENTRES
DEI-DEI
Beside Diamond Bank, Building Materials International Market.
DUTSE
Dutse Alhaji, FCT, Abuja
FHA GWARINPA
FHA/Waterboard Beside Police Station Off 3rd Avenue, FCT, Abuja
HIGHCOURT LUGBE
By Police Signboard, Close to Lugbe Market, Airport Road
JIWA
AEDC Office, before Emir Palace FCT, Abuja
KARSHI
Women Development Secretariat, Karshi
KENUJ SCHOOL
Kenuj Angles Schools, Jikwoyi Phase 1 Extension, FCT, Abuja
KURUDU
Chief Palace, Kurudu
NIGERIAN CUSTOM SERVICE KARU
Beside Custom Clinic, Karu Site, FCT, Abuja
NIPOST KUBWA
NIPOST, Opposite General Hospital, Phase 4, Kubwa
LICENSED PRIVATE AGENTS’ CENTRES
NIN Enrolment Centre
Ibro Hotel 34-36 Sokode Street Wuse 2, Abuja
Afritech Multi Concept
Gwandal plaza adjacent EFCC
Wuse 2, Abuja
NIN Enrolment Centre
No 8, Nairobi Street, Wuse 2, Abuja
