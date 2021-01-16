From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy has closed enrolment activities at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Headquarters, Abuja and reactivated 20 centres within the FCT to make the process of NIN enrolment much easier from Monday, January 18, 2021.

Members of the public, residents and visitors to the FCT wishing to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) have been advised use any of the following NIMC centres for NIN registration and issuance

STATE OFFICE

2nd Floor, Block C, No 4 Maputo Street, Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja

AREA COUNCILS

ABAJI

Abaji Secretariat Complex, Legislative Section Abaji, FCT, Abuja

AMAC

AMAC Secretariat Annex, Kabusa Junction Apo, FCT, Abuja

BWARI

Area Council Complex Bwari, FCT, Abuja.

GWAGWALADA

CIPB Building (Old Secretariat), Gwagwalada, FCT, Abuja

KWALI

Kwali Council Secretariat, Kwali, FCT, Abuja

KUJE

Opposite Forest Pasali,Along Kuje/Gwagwalada Road, FCT, Abuja

SPECIAL CENTRES

DEI-DEI

Beside Diamond Bank, Building Materials International Market.

DUTSE

Dutse Alhaji, FCT, Abuja

FHA GWARINPA

FHA/Waterboard Beside Police Station Off 3rd Avenue, FCT, Abuja

HIGHCOURT LUGBE

By Police Signboard, Close to Lugbe Market, Airport Road

JIWA

AEDC Office, before Emir Palace FCT, Abuja

KARSHI

Women Development Secretariat, Karshi

KENUJ SCHOOL

Kenuj Angles Schools, Jikwoyi Phase 1 Extension, FCT, Abuja

KURUDU

Chief Palace, Kurudu

NIGERIAN CUSTOM SERVICE KARU

Beside Custom Clinic, Karu Site, FCT, Abuja

NIPOST KUBWA

NIPOST, Opposite General Hospital, Phase 4, Kubwa

LICENSED PRIVATE AGENTS’ CENTRES

NIN Enrolment Centre

Ibro Hotel 34-36 Sokode Street Wuse 2, Abuja

Afritech Multi Concept

Gwandal plaza adjacent EFCC

Wuse 2, Abuja

NIN Enrolment Centre

No 8, Nairobi Street, Wuse 2, Abuja