From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has launched its highly anticipated mobile application known as NIMC APP which seeks to improve verification of National Identification Number (NIN).

The commission who disclosed this in a statement signed by the spokesperson of NIMC, Mr Kayode Adegoke, said the application will allow citizens the ease of proving their identity via their smartphones, and will also help Government bodies in verifying the identity of citizens.

The new app which was launched by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami will also offer a secure channel for governments agencies like FIRS, FRSC, NHIS, NYSC, etc to verify and authenticate the identities of citizens.

The statement read in part: “As an integral part of Nigeria’s digitization process spearheaded by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, the App offers a built-in harmonization process that allows for its use across other government services including FIRS, FRSC, NHIS, NPF, and NCC to mention a few.

“On the other hand, the new improved NIN slip is pocket friendly and easy to verify and can be accessed via a self-service Portal, where persons who already have been issued the NIN, can log in, pay a small token fee, download a PDF of the document in color (if preferred) print and laminate as desired. The current NIN Slip will remain valid and gradually phased out.

“The NIMC App is available on the App Store for IOS users and Google Play store for Android users. The improved NIN Slip can also be downloaded via https://dashboard.nimc.gov.ng.”

It is note worthy for the general public, that the application doesn’t help in NIN registration for people who have not registered. It is an application instrumental for verification of identity and not registration of NIN. This means you need to have obtained your NIN before you can access the app.