Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has ordered all enrolment centres nationwide to give preference to intending applicants for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)/Direct Entry (DE) examinations, for enrolment and issuance of National Identification Number (NIN).

This is coming on the heels of complaints from parents that their children were going through hell to register for National ID, which is a pre- requisite to register for Year 2020/2021 UTME.

In a statement, The General Manager, Operations/Corporate Communications, Abdulhamid Umar, said the NIMC DG/CEO Aliyu Aziz, gave then directive in Abuja, Thursday, saying it was in pursuant to the collaboration between the Commission and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to make the NIN a compulsory requirement for all applicants wishing to sit for the 2020 UTME/DE Examinations, which is in line with the enforcement of the mandatory use of the NIN as provided in the NIMC ACT of 2007.

According to him, “the new policy forms part of the ongoing efforts aimed at curbing all unwholesome acts and infractions that have characterized UTME/DE exams at the point of registration, examination, and admission of applicants over the years.

“UTME/DE applicants are to be accorded special consideration in line with established Standard of the Enrolment processes that includes capturing of the biometric and demographic data of any applicant before the issuance of the NIN and verifying the applicants at the point of UTME/DE registration.”

Aziz has therefore advised that parents/guardians to guide their wards in carefully filling the enrolment forms to ensure names are arranged properly and the correct date of birth is registered.

“Where an applicant is below 16 years, such applicant(s) would be required to provide the NIN of his/her Parent or Guardian and they must confirm that all information supplied to the enrolment officer on the applicant’s monitor in front of them at the point of registration is correct” he stressed.

The NIMC DG/CEO further enjoined all school Authorities and local education Secretaries to inform and educate parents and students on the importance of registering for the National Identification Number (NIN) to enable students and applicants to sit for the 2020 UTME/DE registration commencing in January.

Aziz reiterated that the success of this collaboration is dependent on the cooperation and participation of all stakeholders and called for the support of the general public in the exercise.