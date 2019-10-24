The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says it has so far registered 415, 772 in Nasarawa state.

The state’s NIMC Cluster Head, Mr Ibrahim Abubakar, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Thursday.

Abubakar said registration was still going in NIMC office in Lafia as well as in all headquartres of the 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

He said NIMC had already issued Permanent National Identity Cards to 14,000 out of the 415, 772 residents registered in the state.

“The Permanent Identity Cards for all those who have already been registered are being processed.

“I want to assure residents that they will be notified as soon as their Permanent Identity Cards are ready,” he said.

Meanwhile, some residents have expressed dissatisfaction over delay in obtaining their Permanent Identity Cards.

Across section of those interviewed by NAN said they were registered sin 2013, but had yet to obtain their cards.

They appealed to NIMC to expedite action on their cards.(NAN)