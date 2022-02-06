From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the temporary suspension of the National Identity Number (NIN) verification number introduced in August 2014 by former President Jonathan Goodluck.

NIMC in notice at the weekend, said the suspension was due to a maintenance service being carried out by one of the

Commission’s network service providers.

It advised the public to make use of other options such as the Tokenisation verification platform, while guaranteeing that the verification and authentication will be restored once the maintenance is concluded.

