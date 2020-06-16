National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said it has registered about 900 repentant Boko Haram members.

In a statement yesterday, NIMC said as a strategic partner in the effort at tackling the security challenges in the country, it would provide reliable and secure data of repentant Boko Haram members who have been reintegrated into society.

Aliyu Aziz, director-general of the commission, reiterated the agency’s readiness to provide “accurate, secured and verifiable data when needed.”.

“The commission has the capacity to support the Federal Government in the ongoing war against security challenges through its functional and world-class verification and authentication services residual in its modern and up-to-date database,” he said.

John Enenche, coordinator of defence media operations, said NIMC is one of the agencies involved in the de-radicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration process of ex-Boko Haram members.

He said no repentant Boko Haram member will evade arrest if they renege on their pledge to give up arms, particularly with their data captured by NIMC.

“NIMC is one of the agencies involved in the DRR process capturing of all repentant Boko Haram combatants on its data making it easy for them to be traced in any unfortunate incident,” he said.