From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) has said that all data received from NIMEP were quite exciting and would boost the economy through the attraction of the right investors and investments.

NIMEP is a hallmark project that provides reliable geo-sciences information needed by investors to make the right mining investment decisions in Nigeria.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Director-General of NGSA, Dr Abdulrazaq Garba, stated this in an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, yesterday.

Garba stressed that many companies both local and international investors are attracted by the data set generated, adding that pronouncement would be made soon on companies that had shown interest in those data.

He said that a track of mineralisation of almost two to 10 km was discovered close to Abuja, adding that resource evaluation was conducted on the area and anomolous gold, lead and silver were discovered with Tungsten.

“Gold mineralisation found there has a high content of tungsten which is used as an additive in the production of steel, therefore, any company mining there will be mining gold associated with lead, silver and tungsten.

“What we want to do is projecting to concession areas that are free through the Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (NMCO), so interested investors can get licence and data and take it to the next level.

Garba further explained that the collaboration and partnership with other sister agencies have over the years yielded good results and maintained that the tempo needs to be sustained to achieve more.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .