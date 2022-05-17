The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and thunderstorms till Wednesday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Monday in Abuja predicted cloudy condition on Tuesday with sunshine intervals over the Northern region in the morning hours.

According to it, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Adamawa and Taraba states in the afternoon and evening hours.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“Cloudy conditions with spells of sunshine are expected over the central region in the morning hours. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Kwara, Kogi and Plateau states. `

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South with few thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom state in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Imo, Ebonyi, Ado-Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Cross river, Akwa Ibom Rivers, Delta and Enugu state, “ it said.

The agency anticipates cloudy atmosphere on Wednesday with sunshine intervals over the Northern region in the morning hours.

It forecast isolated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa and Taraba state later in the day.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

According to it, the North central region is expected to be cloudy with sunshine intervals in the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Federal Capital Territory, Benue and Plateau state in afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over Inland cities and Coastal cities of South in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Imo, Ebonyi, Imo, Ado-Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Enugu, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Cross river, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers state,“ it said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

According to NiMet, cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals are expected over the Northern region in the Thursday `s morning hours.

It envisaged isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba state in the afternoon and evening hours.

“The North central region is expected to be cloudy with spells of sunshine. There are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kwara and Niger stated in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi, Federal Capital Territory and Benue states.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the Inland cities and the Coastal cities of the South in the morning hours with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross river and Akwa Ibom state, “ it said.

It predicted isolated thunderstorms over the entire region during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to the agency, strong winds are likely to precede the rains and as such, unsecured objects and weak buildings may be blown away.

It further predicted that trees, roofs, electrical poles and their wirings light be displaced.

“ Electric surges can occur so the public is advised to be cautious and take measures to reduce incidences of erosion and overflow of water beyond its normal limit.

“Gutters and water ways should be cleared of debris and obstacles to ensure free flow of water.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations, “ it said. (NAN)