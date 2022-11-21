The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja anticipated sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region on Monday throughout the forecast period.

According to NiMet, the North Central region is expected to be sunny and hazy throughout the forecast period with the exception of Kwara, Kogi and Benue states where sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds are anticipated.

“Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the inland states of the South with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Ogun and Edo states during the afternoon and evening hours.

“ Coastal cities of the South should be cloudy with intervals of sunshine. There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa and Cross River state later in the day,“ it said.

NiMet forecast sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region on Tuesday throughout the forecast period.

According to the agency, sunny and hazy conditions are expected over the North Central region with exception of Kwara, Benue and Kogi states where sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds are expected throughout forecast period.

It predicted cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine over the inland and coastal cities of the South with prospects of thunderstorms over Edo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta state later in the day.

“ For Wednesday, sunny and hazy conditions are expected over the northern region throughout the forecast period.

“ Sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the North Central region throughout the forecast period.

“Cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the inland and coastal cities of the South with prospects of thunderstorms over Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta state later in the day.`

According to it, dust particles are in suspension, public should take necessary precautions.

NiMet urged people with asthma and other respiratory issues to be cautious of the present weather situations, adding that night time cold temperatures ought to be expected.

The agency advised Airline operators to get updated weather reports from its office for effective planning in their operations. (NAN)