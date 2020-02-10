The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has donated equipment for weather data collection to the Department of Geography and Environmental Management, University of Ilorin.

According to the University of Ilorin Bulletin issued on Monday, the donation of the equipment, which had been installed, was a fallout of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the University signed with NIMET in 2017.

Prof. Mikhail Buhari, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research, Technology and Innovation (RTI) of the University, explained that the equipment would upgrade the facility of Climate Station in the Department of Geography.

Buhari said that the equipmenty was to help the two organisations to fulfil their respective mandates, adding that the project would be beneficial to both parties.

He said that the equipment would go a long way in adding value to the university, especially in both research and teaching.

Dr. Ahmed Yusuf, the Head of the Department of Geography and Environmental Management, said that the equipment would be of benefit to the students and the people of Kwara in the area of weather forecast.

Yusuf said that students could also come to the university and take data instead of going to Ilorin branch of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) .

He said that the University of Ilorin was the only higher institution of learning in the country that had the equipment.

Yusuf said that procurement of the new equipment was a great achievement for the university and the department of geography and environmental management in particular.

According to him, the institution’s meteorological centre will be opened to the world with the arrival of the new equipment.

He praised the management of the university for the achievement.

Mr Abdullahi Abubakar Daudu, one of the NIMET officials that brought the equipment, said that the equipment would be of benefit to the university, the Ilorin community, Kwara and the country in general. (NAN)