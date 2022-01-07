By Chinelo Obogo

Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet brought stakeholders together at a one-day Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) workshop in Abuja to educate them on SCP as a prelude to the public presentation of the 2022 SCP.

The workshop is meant to educate stakeholders on the need to collaborate with the agency for effective utilisation of the SCP and to tap from their wealth of experience.

In his keynote address, the Director General, NiMet, Prof. Mansur Matazu, said the objective of the partnership with the stakeholders was to engage them on their role in the co-production of the SCP for effective understanding and efficient utilisation of the products.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Matazu expressed hope that for 2022, NiMet expects further improvement in the content of the SCP through the presence of the various stakeholders, drawing from their wealth of experience to deliver a product that is of high quality, user oriented, impact based and reliable across the various socioeconomic sectors. He added that for NiMet to ensure the SCP, updates, and the SCP downscaled versions and several other products and services from the agency reach the required users and achieve desired impacts, the agency relies on collaborators.

Speaking earlier in his address of welcome, the SCP coordinator and General Manager of AGROMET, Mr. Haruna Zakari, said the aim of the workshop was to present the 2022 draft forecast to the stakeholders from various sectors of the economy for their critical contribution.