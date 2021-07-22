Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast three days cloudy and thundery weather conditions across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released, yesterday, in Abuja, forecast cloudy skies over the northern region on Thursday with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto and Kebbi states during the morning hours.

According to it, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Bauchi State, Gombe State, Yobe, Taraba, Adamawa, Kastina State, Kano State, Kaduna State and Borno later in the day.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North Central region, with prospects of rains over Niger, Nasarawa State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the morning hours.

“Progressing into the afternoon and evening hours, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the FCT, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Nasarawa State and Plateau.

“The inland and the coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy with chances of rains over parts of Oyo State, Imo, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

The agency forecast cloudy skies to prevail over the northern region on Friday with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto State and Kebbi during the morning hours.

According to it, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kaduna State, Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Gombe State, Bauchi Stateand Kano State as the day progresses.

“Cloudy skies are expected over the North Central region in morning hours. Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Niger, Benue, Plateau and the FCT.

“Cloudy skies should prevail over the Inland and the coastal cities of the south with prospects of morning rains over parts of Cross River.

“Later in the day, rains are anticipated over parts of Ekiti, Imo, Abia, Ondo State, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers,” it said.

NiMet anticipated cloudy skies over the northern region in the morning hours.

It further anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Bauchi State, Gombe State, Kaduna State, Yobe, Borno and Adamawa as the day progresses.

The agency forecast the north central region under cloudy skies, with morning rains over parts of the FCT.

“The afternoon and evening hours should expect isolated thunderstorms over parts of the FCT, Nasarawa State, Plateau and Niger.

“The inland and the coastal cities of the south should be under cloudy skies in the morning.

“Later in the day, rains are expected over parts of Imo, Oyo State, Delta, Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa,” it said.

