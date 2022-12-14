The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted haziness and sunshine from Wednesday to Friday.

Its weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region on Wednesday.

It predicted that the same outlook would hold over inland cities in the southern parts.

“Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the coastal states of the south with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Akwa Ibom and Cross River later on Wednesday.

“For Thursday, sunny and hazy conditions are anticipated over the northern region during the forecast period.

“Sunny conditions are expected over the inland cities of the south while cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine are anticipated,’’ it stated.

There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Edo, Lagos and Cross River in the afternoon and in the evening, it added.

NiMet advised members of the public, particularly those with respiratory ailments to protect themselves against the dusty weather condition.

It also advised warm clothing, particularly for children as there would be cold temperatures at night,

“NiMet enjoins airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports for effective planning in their operations,’’ it stated. (NAN)